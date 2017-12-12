Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Featuring performances by:

Sapphire Jones (New York, NY)

One Chance Fancy (Denver, CO)

Gigi La Femme (Nashville, TN)

Evelyn Vinyl (Nashville, TN)

Hosted by Jesi Ringofire and Maggie Motorboat

Special guest burlesque! The Tycoons of Tease tour takes over Monday Night Hubba!

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-11d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

9pm - 11:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$7 Gen. Adm.;

$12 Reserved Seating.

