Monday Night Hubba
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue presents
MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA
Featuring performances by:
Sapphire Jones (New York, NY)
One Chance Fancy (Denver, CO)
Gigi La Femme (Nashville, TN)
Evelyn Vinyl (Nashville, TN)
Hosted by Jesi Ringofire and Maggie Motorboat
Special guest burlesque! The Tycoons of Tease tour takes over Monday Night Hubba!
Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!
Watch and listen:
burlesque.
9pm - 11:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$7 Gen. Adm.;
$12 Reserved Seating.
http://www.hubbarevue.com/