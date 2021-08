Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Featuring performances by:

Miss Behave (Antwerp, Belgium)

DeMarcus Montrose (Las Vegas)

Dresden Abstruse (Portland)

trew

Simone del Mar (New Orleans)

Major Suttle-Tease (Los Angeles)

Tas Al-Ghul (Los Angeles)

Circus performer Grace Ramsey

Brycie Bones

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Maggie Motorboat

Hubba Hubba Revue's 15th Anniversary celebrations continue with a top talent evening of outta-town tease! Don't miss this truly spectacular night of the best in burlesque & more!

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/