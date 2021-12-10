Monday Night Hubba: Lavinia Luscious

Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: LAVINIA LUSCIOUS

Performers TBA...

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-11d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
