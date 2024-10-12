Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Performers TBA...

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.