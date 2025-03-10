Monday Night Hubba

Performers TBA...

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10 advance;

$15 door;

Reserved Seating: $15 advance;

$20 door.

