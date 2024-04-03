Performing Live:

MONO NO AWARE -- https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/

CERVELLO ELETTRONICO -- https://www.Laindustrial.org/

THREAT OF INNOCENCE -- https://threatofinnocence.bandcamp.com/

FORMATION -- https://www.facebook.com/formationpowernoise

Mono No Aware (a power noise / industrial project based in Germany) emerged at the end of 1995 from the creative nucleus of Kaanbalik as an opportunity for the only permanent member Leif Künzel to freely explore new paths with electronic sounds.

Although a tape with the title \"Veitstanz und Zuckungen\" was distributed among friends at the beginning of 1996, it was more about experimenting itself and so it took 3-4 years in which the idea for Mono no Aware could mature.

In 1999, the first live performance and the support of long-time musical partner Stefan Böhm marked the beginning of a new phase for Mono no Aware. A year later, the opportunity arose to release a CD on Hands Productions, which was released in 2000 as \"Kitanai Yatsu\". The collaboration with Stefan Böhm extended to two more releases until the end of 2002. Leif toured the US in 2005, has performed at Maschinenfest, and is still very active playing festivals such as Wave Gotik Treffen and Forms of Hands.

A total of 11 releases have been released to date, all from Hands Productions. The most recent, the new album \"Koritsu\" saw the light of day in April 2023 with new tracks included in upcoming Mono No Aware live shows.

Cervello Elettronico from Los Angeles, CA is back in San Francisco again to brace us with his hard electronic beats that will take you to another world.

Threat of Innocence is power noise act, also from Los Angeles, CA. He will drive harsh beats to inner soul.

Formation is a power noise act from Oakland, CA. Atmospheric beats of pure militarism.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$31 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/912443373749230/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-03d.html

Watch and listen:

Mono No Aware: Forms of Hands: https://youtu.be/s_12Q6pt-8M

Cervello Elettronico: Center: https://youtu.be/pX64kMjlxdA

Threat of Innocence: Omnicidal Reign: Phagetapes 461: https://youtu.be/8faY6heCK-o

Formation: https://youtu.be/Q_WSkyGods4