Monuments + Essenger + Sammy Boller

Performing Live:

MONUMENTS -- https://www.thisismonuments.co/

ESSENGER -- https://www.essenger.net/

SAMMY BOLLER -- https://www.sammyboller.com/

Monuments are a British progressive metal band formed by former Fellsilent guitarist, John Browne, and former Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza guitarist, Josh Travis.

Essenger stands on the cutting edge of electronic music, blending an array of influences for a sound that pays tribute to modern alt rock, Edm, and synthwave. His highly personal songwriting style and personal lyrics result in a unique style that opens new possibilities for both retro and future synth music.

When asked to describe his influences and approach, Sammy Boller says, \"My guitar playing has always been about plugging into an amp and blowing the walls down. I grew up wanting to be Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads, but over time I've found my own dark and aggressive style. These days, my dream as a musician is to make people feel as connected to the cosmos as I feel when I play the guitar. I'd love nothing more than that.\" Boller is also a contributing columnist for Guitar World Magazine.

progressive metal. metalcore. djent. alternative. synthwave.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-03.html

Watch and listen:

Monuments: Animus: https://youtu.be/Pi9bOkXE6lI

Monuments: Cardinal Red: https://youtu.be/MGG-p0Pmc7Q

Essenger: After Dark: https://youtu.be/XtptYWXLdvo

Sammy Boller: Cloak of Light: https://youtu.be/z70QYze0xNE