Monxx
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
MONXX
Main Room:
Monxx
Omas
Ecka
Dazzle$
Rvshdown
Monxx is a British DJ and producer known for his signature wonk sound and past controversies. Monxx has been on the scene for more than five years, hopping between bass music genres like dubstep, house, riddim, and grime with ease to create his wonky calling card: in the process making the word wonk and the name Monxx inseparable. The DJ/producer spends his time vaping, hiking Catalina, evolving his sound, and waxing nostalgic. Expect an over the top good time (neck wobbling, riddim fingers, non stop beats) as Monxx works a crowd of avid headbangers.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-17.html
Watch and listen:
Monxx: Wonkaholic: https://youtu.be/pRlBT7yB0m8
riddim. dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
Info
credits