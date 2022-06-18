Vital & Olympus present

MONXX

Main Room:

Monxx

Omas

Ecka

Dazzle$

Rvshdown

Monxx is a British DJ and producer known for his signature wonk sound and past controversies. Monxx has been on the scene for more than five years, hopping between bass music genres like dubstep, house, riddim, and grime with ease to create his wonky calling card: in the process making the word wonk and the name Monxx inseparable. The DJ/producer spends his time vaping, hiking Catalina, evolving his sound, and waxing nostalgic. Expect an over the top good time (neck wobbling, riddim fingers, non stop beats) as Monxx works a crowd of avid headbangers.

riddim. dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.