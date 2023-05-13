Performing Live:

Hailing from Portugal, Moonspell defined the gothic metal genre when they released their debut album in 1995. Over 25 years later, they continue to be a groundbreaking force in metal. Their latest album, 1775, is sung entirely in Portuguese and tells the heart wrenching story of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake.

Eleine, notable for their dark symphonic metal sound, with influences from black, death, and thrash metal, highlighted by the soaring vocals of Madeleine Liljestam.

Oceans of Slumber is a progressive metal band from Texas notable for the soulful vocals of Cammie Gilbert-Beverly.

Vintersea is a melodic metal band, combining the essential elements of black, death, post, and progressive metal, with lyrics inspired by the majesty of the Pacific Northwest.

metal. gothic metal.

doors @ 9pm;

show @ 10pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

