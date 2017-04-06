Moorage Buoy Public Open House

Oyama Community Hall @ 15710 Oyama Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 2E1, Canada

<p>Come share your thoughts on moorage buoys along the waterfronts in Lake Country on Okanagan Lake, Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake.  </p>

<p>No changes to existing regulations are proposed at this time.  Public input will assist staff and Council determine if additional regulations should be pursued. </p>

<p>If you can’t make it, please complete the <a href='https://form.surveypal.net/form?_d=0&_sid=222701&_k=3QYHAq6l2FioeSriOo0eGcl9OFIS4HJPjWl9ZAFHng7LPF7v__6_rewVGAnWog-x&_hid=Lake-Country-Moorage-Buoys'>electronic survey</a> so your input is captured.  </p>

<img class=' wp-image-14500 alignleft' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLCMoorageFlyer-v.2-210x300.jpg' alt='' width='305' height='436' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLCMoorageFlyer-v.2-210x300.jpg 210w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLCMoorageFlyer-v.2.jpg 552w' sizes='(max-width: 305px) 100vw, 305px' />

