Moorage Buoy Public Open House

<p>Come share your thoughts on moorage buoys along the waterfronts in Lake Country on Okanagan Lake, Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake. </p>

<p>No changes to existing regulations are proposed at this time. Public input will assist staff and Council determine if additional regulations should be pursued. </p>

<p>If you can’t make it, please complete the <a href='https://form.surveypal.net/form?_d=0&_sid=222701&_k=3QYHAq6l2FioeSriOo0eGcl9OFIS4HJPjWl9ZAFHng7LPF7v__6_rewVGAnWog-x&_hid=Lake-Country-Moorage-Buoys'>electronic survey</a> so your input is captured. </p>

