MORTIFIED

Mortified is a comic excavation of adolescent writing, art & media. PS: It totally likes you.

Performers TBA...

Hailed as a \"cultural phenomenon\" by Newsweek and celebrated for years by the likes of This American Life, The Today Show, The Onion AV Club, & Entertainment Weekly, Mortified is a comic excavation of teen angst artifacts (journals, poems, letters, lyrics, home movies, schoolwork) as shared by their original authors -- in front of total strangers!

Where else can you hear grown men and women confront their past with firsthand tales of their first kiss, first puff, worst prom, fights with mom, life at bible camp, worst hand job, best mall job, and reasons they deserved to marry Bon Jovi? Submissions come from a wide range of participants, from professional performers to total amateurs . All in the noble pursuit of self-degradation. Share the shame.

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating. When the seats are full, there is ample standing room.

Reserved Seating is sold by the chair, and is in the first or second row.

Pizza Special: A table for five, admission for five, and a large two topping pizza!

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service.

Downstairs VIP Booths: These are against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs VIP, and Double: These don't have an unimpeded view of the stage, but are close to the balcony rail. They also include admission for six and bottle service.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/01-13a.html

Watch and listen:

Mortified Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/dHju7xlq-Sg

doors @ 6:30pm;

show 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;

$30 door;

Reserved Seating: $35.

https://www.getmortified.com/