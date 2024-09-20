Performing Live:

MORTIIS

MALFET

Plus guests, TBA!

Mortiis is hailed by most as one of the originators of Black Metal and the now greatly expanding Dungeon Synth genres. His releases are considered classics and highly sought out by the Metal and Dungeon Synth community. Mortiis was originally known for his work in Emperor but came into his own when he went solo, creating worlds, first with his eponymous Mortiis and later with Vond, Fata Morgana and Cintecele Diavolului. Over time, Mortiis has made sonic shifts from Black Metal, Dungeon Synth, Electro Pop and eventually cultivated an industrial/dance sound, leaving his past behind.

Coined as pastoral dungeon synth, Malfet's music takes the listener on a journey back in time. Quiet night insects give way to a dreamy Mellotron trance. This hypnotic elegance continues throughout, always bringing with it new underlying melodies that stick with the listener - making it quite difficult not to romanticize Arthurian era sprawling grasslands and forests as one struggles to meander through the haze of modern life.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$26 advance;

$33 day of show.

