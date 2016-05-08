Mother’s Day Family Festival

<p><span style='color: #000000;'>Pile the whole family in the car and come out to the ranch for a festival day of family fun for Mother’s Day!</span></p>

<p><strong>“Shot Gun” Wedding Contest Ceremony </strong></p>

<p style='padding-left: 60px;'><em>[contact the ranch for more details on entering the contest to win a last minute <span style='color: #333300;'>(winners get 48 hrs notice before the May 8 event)</span> wedding with seating for up to 10 family/friends per couple].</em></p>

<ul>

<li>Ceremony Start Time: 3:00pm</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>EVENT DETAILS</strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Gate Toll: $10.00 per car load</li>

<li>Live Music: The Rann Berry Band</li>

<li>Dancing demo’s & lessons</li>

<li>“Moms Only” private excursions</li>

<li>Complimentary wine tasting for Mom</li>

<li>S’mores @ The Cowboy Campfire</li>

<li>Old Fashion Country Pie Sale</li>

<li>Meet the Clydesdales</li>

<li>Crack the code & enter to win!</li>

<li>Kim’s Country Kitchen serving up our ranch favorites!</li>

<li>Saloon Service for Mom & Dad</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Please leave your pets at home!</strong></p>