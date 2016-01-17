CANCELLED Move Over – The Ultimate Janis Joplin Experience

<h1><span style='color: #800000;'>NOTICE OF CANCELLATION:</span> Due to a medical emergency this show has been CANCELLED. All who have purchased tickets will be contacted to arrange for a refund or credit.</h1>

<p><strong><span style='font-family: Arial; font-size: 300%;'>Move Over </span></strong><br />

<a href='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2016-03.gif'> <img src='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2016-02.gif' alt='' align='right' border='2' /></a><span style='font-family: Arial;'>The Ultimate Janis Joplin Experience</span><br />

<span style='font-size: medium;'><br />

</span> <span style='font-family: Arial; font-size: x-large;'>Saturday, January 16</span> <b><span style='color: #ffffff; font-family: Arial; font-size: medium;'>2015 </span> <span style='font-family: Arial;'><span style='font-size: medium;'>at</span><span style='font-size: x-large;'> 7:30pm</span></span></b></p>

<p><span lang='EN-US'><br />

</span><span lang='en-us'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'> Cat Wells thrills crowds with her uncanny impersonation of the 60’s blues/rock artist, Janis Joplin. Along with her ability to mimic Joplin’s voice, she paid close attention to every detail from costumes to moves and mannerisms, giving outstandingly memorable performances. </span></span></span></p>

<p><span lang='en-us'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Backed by some of the hottest musicians on the West Coast. Move Over’s core group includes Chip Hart on drums, Dave Webb on keyboards, Lee Oliphant on Bass, and Don Peterson on guitar. They also beef up the band with a live horn section by adding the Okanagan’s “Uptown Hornz,” which includes Mike Schell on trumpet/flugelhorn, Chris Manuel on trombone/tuba, Gordie Frie on baritone sax/tenor sax, and Dean Bates on tenor/flute. </span></span></span></p>

<p><span lang='en-us'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Together they cover classic Joplin songs including Ball and Chain, Summertime, Mercedes Benz, Another Piece of My Heart, Me and Bobby McGee, and more. This is a must see show for fans of Janis Joplin, the blues, psychedelic rock and the sixties.</span><br />

</span></span></p>