Movie-in-the-Park: Inside Out

<p>The Lakes Community Association is hosting a Movie-in-the-Park event</p>

<p>Featuring : Disney Pixars <strong>“Inside Out”</strong> – Come out and see this fantastic movie before its general release.</p>

<p>When : Saturday Sept 19, 2015 starting at dusk. (7:00 pm)</p>

<p>Where : Apex Park (13165 Apex Dr.) in The Lakes neighbourhood.</p>

<p>Cost : Minimum $5.00 donation per family. Fee is used to cover movie licencing cost and the Associations expenses to hold such events. (although a minimum donation is requested no family will be turned away)</p>

<p>Treats : Pizza, Popcorn, Candy bags, Soda Pop & Water will be available for sale.</p>

<p>***If it is raining we will cancel and try on Sunday night a bit earlier at 6:45pm. Updates will be provided on the website: <a href='http://www.thelakescommunity.com/'>www.thelakescommunity.com</a>.</p>