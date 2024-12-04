Vital presents

MUERTE

Main Room:

Muerte

Quinlo

Molotok

Vanthe

Muerte (Spanish for 'Death') began his deliverance of mind-shattering sound in the spring of 2020. Catching on quickly with some industry leading names and brands, his signature heavy, thematic sound has pierced through the fabric of the heavy Edm scene in a relatively short amount of time. His mission?...to bring forth a new style of Dubstep. One that lures in listeners with its familiarity, and then astonishes with its dark, emotional, subject-based intensity. Dubstep is dead. Dubstep is Muerte.

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$15 door.