Muncipal Hall CLOSED early at 3:30pm

<p>Municipal Hall will be closing early on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 3:30pm to allow staff to attend a year end recognition event. </p>

<p><strong><span style='color: rgb(0, 0, 0);'>We look forward to serving you again at 8:30am-4:30pm on Friday, December 23.</span></strong></p>

<p> </p>

<p>Please note that Municipal Hall will be <span style='color: rgb(0, 0, 0);'><strong>CLOSED Monday, December 26, 2016 to Monday, January 2nd, 2017 inclusive</strong></span> and will reopen again to serve you Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 8:30am.</p>

<p><strong>Essential services such as police, fire, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Roads Snow Removal: 250.766.5664 </strong></p>

<p><strong>All Other Roads Emergencies: 250.317.9780 </strong></p>

<p><strong>Water or Sewer Emergencies: pager 250.317.3250</strong></p>

<p><strong> </strong></p>

<p><strong>Municipal facility holiday closures are planned around a time when there is low demand for services. </strong></p>

<p><strong>In the long run, these closures save operation costs for the District and give staff some time to be with their families.</strong></p>

<p><strong> </strong></p>

<p><strong>Business licence renewal payments are due January 31, 2017, and can be paid through some participating financial institutions in person or on-line, o</strong><strong>r by mail when there are no changes to an existing licence.</strong></p>