<p>Municipal Hall will be Closed Monday, November 13th for the observance of the Remembrance Day statutory holiday. </p>

<p>We look forward to serving you again Tuesday, November 14 8:30am-4:30pm.</p>

<p>All essential services will remain in operation during the office closure. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-15686' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Remembrance-Day-poppy-Lest-We-Forget-1.png' alt='' width='204' height='247'></p>