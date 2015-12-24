Municipal Hall CLOSED for seasonal winter break

<p>Lake Country Municipal Hall will be CLOSED for the holiday period from 2:00pm Thursday, December 24, 2015 through Friday, January 1, 2016 and will re-open to serve you on Monday, January 4, 2016 at 8:30am.</p>

<p><strong>Essential services such as police, fire, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Roads Snow Removal: 250.766.5664 </strong></p>

<p><strong>All Other Roads Emergencies: 250.317.9780 </strong></p>

<p><strong>Water or Sewer Emergencies: pager 250.317.3250</strong></p>

<p>Municipal facility holiday closures are planned around a time when there is low demand for services.</p>

<p>In the long run, these closures save operation costs for the District and give staff some time to be with their families.</p>

<p>Business licence renewal payments are due January 31, 2016, and can be paid through some participating financial institutions in person or on-line, or by mail when there are no changes to an existing licence.</p>