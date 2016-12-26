Municipal Hall CLOSED for the holidays

<p><strong>Municipal Hall will be CLOSED at 4:30pm Friday, December 23 and re-open 8:30am Tuesday, January 3.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Essential services such as police, fire, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Roads Snow Removal: 250.766.5664 </strong></p>

<p><strong>All Other Roads Emergencies: 250.317.9780 </strong></p>

<p><strong>Water or Sewer Emergencies: pager 250.317.3250</strong></p>

<p><strong> </strong></p>

<p><strong>Municipal facility holiday closures are planned around a time when there is low demand for services. </strong></p>

<p><strong>In the long run, these closures save operation costs for the District and give staff some time to be with their families.</strong></p>

<p><strong> </strong></p>

<p><strong>Business licence renewal payments are due January 31, 2017, and can be paid through some participating financial institutions in person or on-line, </strong><strong>or by mail when there are no changes to an existing licence.</strong></p>