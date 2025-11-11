Bassrush and Vital present

MUZZ: ENIGMA

Main Room:

Muzz

Plus guests, TBA!

Muzz is a leading Drum & Bass producer known for his high-octane fusion of industrial rock, orchestral elements, and cinematic hooks, earning consistent chart success and major platform support. With 40+ releases, top-tier collaborations, and multiple Drum and Bass Awards nominations, he continues to push the genre forward for a devoted global fanbase.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-20.html

d+b.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.