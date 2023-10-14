Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE HALLOWEEN SCREAM-ALONG

Main Room:

Christian Crucifixx

Tony Pitkin

2nite

Featuring burlesque performances by:

trew

Vita St. Venom

Alexa Von Kickinface

Come one, come all to this tragic affair...

Dance, mosh, cry, rage, and scream-along at this immersive Halloween and Friday the 13th Emo Night paying tribute to the music of My Chemical Romance, plus hear more Emo and Pop-Punk anthems by Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Panic! at the Disco, Green Day, The Used, All Time Low, Afi, Sum 41, Yellowcard, Boys Like Girls, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Mayday Parade, Cute is What We Aim For, Good Charlotte, Metro Station, Fountains of Wayne, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, Motion City Soundtrack, We The Kings, Linkin Park, New Found Glory, Pierce The Veil, Evanescence, Coheed and Cambria, Black Veil Brides, Bring Me The Horizon and more!

Experience:

• My Chemical Romance video projections

• Halloween & Mcr inspired decorations

• Emo burlesque

• Take a photo with My Chemical Romance standees

• Balloons galore

• And other Emotastic surprises!

Your Attire:

• Full Out Emo And Punk! if you feel like it!

• Eyeliner, dyed hair, lots of black!

• Hot Topic!

• Halloween inspired

• Black Parade band jackets

• Dress like your favorite MySpace background!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-13.html

Watch and listen:

My Chemical Romance Scream-Along: https://youtu.be/UL9r8fWaGG4

emo. pop punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.