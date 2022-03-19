Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE SCREAM-ALONG

Main Room:

Tony Pitkin

Christian Crucifixx

2nite

Come one, come all to this tragic affair...

trew

Dance, mosh, cry, rage, and scream-along at this immersive Emo Night paying tribute to the music of My Chemical Romance! Hear all the bangers and B-sides from \"Helena\" \"Teenagers\" \"Welcome to the Black Parade\" \"Na Na Na\" \"Thank you for the Venom\" \"Drowning Lessons\" and more. Plus rage to all your favorite Emo and Pop-Punk anthems by Panic! at the Disco, Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, Green Day, Paramore, The Used, All Time Low, Afi, Sum 41, Offspring, Yellowcard, Weezer, Boys Like Girls, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, All-American Rejects, Mayday Parade, Cute is What We Aim For, Good Charlotte, Metro Station, Fountains of Wayne, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, Motion City Soundtrack, We The Kings, Linkin Park, New Found Glory, Coheed and Cambria, and more!

Experience:

• My Chemical Romance Video Projections

• Black Parade inspired decorations

• Emo Burlesque and acrobats

• Take a photo with My Chemical Romance Standees

• Balloons galore

• And other Emotastic surprises!

Your Attire:

• Full Out Emo And Punk! if you feel like it!

• Eyeliner, dyed hair, lots of black!

• Hot Topic!

• Halloween inspired

• Black Parade Band Jackets

• Dress like your favorite MySpace background!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-18.html

emo. pop punk.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.