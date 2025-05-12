Myspacemark
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bays Underground and Golden Records Berkeley present
MYSPACEMARK
Above DNA:
Myspacemark
Diegointhedark
Zane Lynchetti
Hvrts
Nastynovocaine
S.O.S Clothing
Myspacemark is a Bay Area artist and producer blending the future and past of the internet's golden age. Inspired by early 2010s MySpace, YouTube, and Tumblr.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-04d.html
Watch and listen:
Myspacemark: Spring Break: https://youtu.be/gK10A57k5ZU
Diegointhedark: Miku Money: https://youtu.be/tQ-otaJVqwg
Hvrts: Scarlet: https://youtu.be/I03Mbs7ScSI
pop. luxury. underground rap. cloud rap. westcoast.
8pm - 12:30am.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$35 door.
Info
credits