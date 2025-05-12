Bays Underground and Golden Records Berkeley present

MYSPACEMARK

Above DNA:

Myspacemark

Diegointhedark

Zane Lynchetti

Hvrts

Nastynovocaine

S.O.S Clothing

Myspacemark is a Bay Area artist and producer blending the future and past of the internet's golden age. Inspired by early 2010s MySpace, YouTube, and Tumblr.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Myspacemark: Spring Break: https://youtu.be/gK10A57k5ZU

Diegointhedark: Miku Money: https://youtu.be/tQ-otaJVqwg

Hvrts: Scarlet: https://youtu.be/I03Mbs7ScSI

pop. luxury. underground rap. cloud rap. westcoast.

8pm - 12:30am.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 door.