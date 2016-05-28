National Celebration for Make a Wish Foundation

<p>Lake Country’s Wood Lake RV Park and Marina will be participating in a national celebration for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this weekend.</p>

<p>Go RVing Canada is inviting campers to participate in an impactful event on <strong>Saturday May 28</strong> to raise funds for the Foundation.</p>

<p>Campers at the campgrounds <a href='http://gorving.ca/canada-rv-camping-week/'>here</a> can purchase LED Wish lanterns ($2) to help build a Wish Garden – with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish foundation.</p>

<p>People will write their wish on the lantern bag, place it in the magical Wish Garden and make a wish for children facing life-threatening illnesses.</p>

<p>The lanterns will be lit at 10 pm across the country making for an impactful, national celebration.</p>

<p><strong>When: </strong>Tuesday May 24 – Sun. May 29 (Canadian RVing and Camping Week)</p>

<p><strong>Saturday May 28 at 10 pm (Make-A-Wish event) </strong></p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12898 size-large' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Make-a-Wish-campaign-2016-D4R_7928-1024x681.jpg' alt='VANCOUVER_DOCUMENTARY_PHOTOGRAPHER' width='640' height='426' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Make-a-Wish-campaign-2016-D4R_7928-1024x681.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Make-a-Wish-campaign-2016-D4R_7928-300x200.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Make-a-Wish-campaign-2016-D4R_7928-768x511.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>