Nature Sculpture Event

<p>Join NatureKids BC and Get to Know at Kaloya Regional Park on Sunday, Aug 23 for a day of nature exploring and sculpture building!</p>

<p>Kids and their families are invited to spend a FREE fun-filled afternoon designing sculptures out of nature’s art supplies. There will be prizes and games and the opportunity for kids to enter their nature-inspired artwork to an online contest!</p>

<p>There is no cost to the event. It will be put on by <a href='http://www.ync.ca/2000/01/kelown.html'>NatureKidsBC </a>– a local group in the Okanagan that gets kids outdoors active, and exploring and learning about nature. As well as in collaboration with <a href='http://www.get-to-know.org/'>Get to Know</a>— a kelowna based non-profit that seeks to connect youth with nature through the creative arts. Check out the annual <a href='http://www.get-to-know.org/contest/canada/'>creative art contest where</a> any youth under 19 can enter nature-inspired artwork for the chance to win prizes. Follow the links for more info.</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-11378' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/sculpture_art_event_BG7REhb-Aug-23-2015.jpg' alt='sculpture_art_event_BG7REhb Aug 23 2015' width='640' height='426' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/sculpture_art_event_BG7REhb-Aug-23-2015.jpg 640w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/sculpture_art_event_BG7REhb-Aug-23-2015-300x200.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>