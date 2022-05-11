Vital & Olympus present

NAZAAR: VISNS WORLDWIDE

Above DNA:

Nazaar

Shr!ke

Strobez

Rvshdown

Jystdoe

Nazaar, 22 year old Texas-based, bass music producer, has had an undeniably successful start to his career and has already begun to distinguish himself from the rest of the pack. He is well on his way to climbing the ranks and becoming one of dance music's most recognizable figures. Real name Farhan Zahir, he was raised between Pakistan and America. His signature sound is a combination of his roots and his western upbringing, the hidden riches of the Middle East, with the prominent sounds of electronic dance music.

trew

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.