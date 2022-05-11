Nazaar: Visns Worldwide
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
NAZAAR: VISNS WORLDWIDE
Above DNA:
Nazaar
Shr!ke
Strobez
Rvshdown
Jystdoe
Nazaar, 22 year old Texas-based, bass music producer, has had an undeniably successful start to his career and has already begun to distinguish himself from the rest of the pack. He is well on his way to climbing the ranks and becoming one of dance music's most recognizable figures. Real name Farhan Zahir, he was raised between Pakistan and America. His signature sound is a combination of his roots and his western upbringing, the hidden riches of the Middle East, with the prominent sounds of electronic dance music.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-04d.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
Info
credits