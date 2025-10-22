Performing Live:

NEFARIOUS

NUKEM

TRENCHER

PARABELLUM

From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene emerges Nefarious, a powerhouse band poised to leave an indelible mark on heavy metal. This all-star lineup unites some of the most seasoned and revered musicians in the genre, delivering a sound that's as punishing as it is precise -- blending melody, harmony, and crushing riffs in a way that only true thrashers can. This will be the debut show of their new frontman Sean Rivera, who made a name for himself in Coffin Hunters. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of legendary -- Rick Hunolt (Exodus) and Doug Piercy (Heathen) unleash a relentless barrage of riffs and searing solos that define the essence of thrash metal's golden era while pushing its boundaries forward. Anchoring the chaos with a thunderous backbone is bassist Tom Gears (Blind Illusion),whose low-end power drives the band's relentless groove. Behind the kit, Will \"Beastman\" Carroll of Death Angel delivers a percussive assault that is both ferocious and exact, ensuring that every track hits with maximum impact.

Nukem is a heavy metal force of nature from San Diego, California, that delivers an honest, old school thrash attack. Formed in 2012, Nukem released their 2016 debut album \"The Unholy Trinity\", which featured guest solos from Thrash Metal greats Craig Locicero (Forbidden/Dress The Dead) & Jimmy Durkin (Dark Angel) as well as super shredder Reece Scruggs (Havok). Their molten metal sound is a mix of classic Bay Area Thrash along with some mid tempo power grooves.

Trencher is a young hungry Bay Area band who made a name for themselves in the last year with their aggressive live shows. Their sound is pure uncompromising speed metal with thunderous riffs & twin guitar leads.

Parabellum was formed in high school in 2021 and offer a fusion of classic sounds with a new-age vigor. Their performances, charged with electricity and unyielding energy, remind audiences of the days when mosh pits were frenzied whirlpools and long hair was whipped in unison to aggressive beats.

Your ticket includes entry to the after party in Above DNA immediately following Nefarious' performance. The after party will feature metal DJs and a head banging mosh fest from Phantom Witch.

metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-03.html

Watch and listen:

Nefarious: One Nation Enslaved: https://youtu.be/3W5ill_TGa8

Nukem: Evelyn's Awakening: https://youtu.be/UP1PNjN9w5w

Trencher: Skullcrusher: https://youtu.be/EOsSPJNjLzA

Parabellum: The Iron Curtain: https://youtu.be/bEL_tJ6B2xc