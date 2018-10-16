Neuroscience of digital distractions Barcelona - a talk by a TEDx speaker

In this entertaining and insightful talk TEDx speaker, Huffington Post blogger, and author of Homo Distractus Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina explores, how internet is changing our brain. Quoting the latest neuroscience research, she explains why our devices are so irresistible, how digital distractions are preventing us from good decision making and innovative thinking, and will give practical tips on how to coach your brain to stay focused in the age of digital distractions.

Does it happen to you to go check your email or social media just for a second, and then two hours later find yourself mindlessly clicking on yet another cat video? How about reading something online, and then immediately forgetting what it was about? You are not alone.

credits here

Our brain is undergoing a massive transformation as a result of internet penetration. We outsource our memory to Google, and are less and less able to concentrate on somethign for a long time (when was the last time you could read a book without being distracted?). The real cost of allowing your gadgets to dictate your agenda and behaviour is your depleted ability to take decisions, stay focused, think clearly and creatively, sleep well, and ultimately, manage your own free time and choices. In this talk, you will learn how to take back control of your time and attention without getting rid of your tech.

VENUE: WeWork Glories, Luxa C/Tánger-Badajoz Barcelona B 08018

Proudly supported by WeWork

Schedule

- From 18.30h Welcome drink courtesy of WeWork

- 19.00h Talk

- 20.30-21.30h Networking

REGISTRATION AND ADVANCED TICKET PURCHASE MANDATORY! No tickets at the door

About the speaker:

Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina is an author, TEDx speaker, Huffington Post blogger, organizer of the first mindful tech festival Focus Inside and a former senior digital marketer. Having spent 12+ years working for global media and internet brands, she ditched her smartphone in the middle of her senior international career in London, when she realized how dependent she had become on the gadget.

credits here

Today she acts as a business mentor, supporting ethical tech startups, and runs a tech life balance consultancy Consciously Digital, helping companies and individuals be more productive and less stressed in an age of digital distraction.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2153362151650905/