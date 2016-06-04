New Home Expo at Cadence at The Lakes

<p><strong>Cadence at The Lakes Adult Community invites you to attend their first ever New Home Expo!</strong></p>

<p>Stop by on Saturday, June 4th, 2016 from 11am-5pm and see everything that Cadence has to offer. The New Home Expo will feature an open house with interactive displays from some of the key suppliers. Meet the experts and find out all about the quality products that make the homes a step above the rest. They’ll also have prizes, giveaways, and the famous Cadence hotdog barbeque.</p>

<p>There will also be a representative from the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative on hand to provide information and raise awareness about the new public trail being developed between Kelowna and Coldstream.</p>

<p><em>See the homes, experience the community, meet the suppliers, and win great prizes!</em></p>

<p>Brought to you in part by:<br />

Dannburg Flooring, Rona Home & Garden, Norelco Cabinets, Trail Appliances, Geotility Geothermal Systems, James Hardi Siding & Trim, and Pure Granite Rocks.</p>