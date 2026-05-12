New Money Fight Club: 6
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Steve O'Connell presents
NEW MONEY FIGHT CLUB: 6
Don't miss the 6th event from New Money Fight Club, the Bay Area's fastest-rising and most electrifying MMA experience. Notorious for their \"Fightclub in a Nightclub\" atmosphere that feels straight out of a John Wick universe mixed with your favorite 90's martial arts films. Cinematic walkouts, brutal matchups, and a crowd that brings pure adrenaline, come see for yourself why everyone is talking about this new promotion on the combat sports scene.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-18a.html
live mixed martial arts.
2pm - 9pm.
all ages.
$66 advance;
$95 day of show.
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