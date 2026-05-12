Steve O'Connell presents

NEW MONEY FIGHT CLUB: 6

Don't miss the 6th event from New Money Fight Club, the Bay Area's fastest-rising and most electrifying MMA experience. Notorious for their \"Fightclub in a Nightclub\" atmosphere that feels straight out of a John Wick universe mixed with your favorite 90's martial arts films. Cinematic walkouts, brutal matchups, and a crowd that brings pure adrenaline, come see for yourself why everyone is talking about this new promotion on the combat sports scene.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-18a.html

live mixed martial arts.

2pm - 9pm.

all ages.

$66 advance;

$95 day of show.