New Year's Vegan Yoga Brunch
VEGAN SUNDAY YOGA BRUNCH
JAN 28TH
Sunday Yoga Brunch with Angela Sealy & Chef Yuan of Suren Food Box at Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).
AGENDA:
11:30-13h - Vinyasa Flow Class with Angela
13-14h - Vegan Brunch with Yuan
ADDRESS:
Yoga con Gracia
C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A
PRICE:
20€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 10€ for brunch/yoga only
T-Mes holders join yoga for free
-MENU-
Tofu pie
Rice Balls
Steam Buns
Chinese Batata + dry seaweeds
Eggplant salad
Green Tea + Something sweet
RSVP required & space is limited. Email me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to RSVP.
Find out more about Yuan and her food/yoga at:
https://www.facebook.com/surenfoodbox/
https://www.instagram.com/surenfoodbox/
Find out more about Angela and her yoga/massage at:
www.lilayogamassage.com
https://www.facebook.com/lilayogamassage
https://www.instagram.com/angelaladila/
https://www.facebook.com/events/868697673336748/