New Year's Vegan Yoga Brunch

VEGAN SUNDAY YOGA BRUNCH

JAN 28TH

Sunday Yoga Brunch with Angela Sealy & Chef Yuan of Suren Food Box at Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Vinyasa Flow Class with Angela

13-14h - Vegan Brunch with Yuan

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

PRICE:

20€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 10€ for brunch/yoga only

T-Mes holders join yoga for free

-MENU-

Tofu pie

Rice Balls

Steam Buns

Chinese Batata + dry seaweeds

Eggplant salad

Green Tea + Something sweet

RSVP required & space is limited. Email me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to RSVP.

Find out more about Yuan and her food/yoga at:

https://www.facebook.com/surenfoodbox/

https://www.instagram.com/surenfoodbox/

Find out more about Angela and her yoga/massage at:

www.lilayogamassage.com

https://www.facebook.com/lilayogamassage

https://www.instagram.com/angelaladila/

https://www.facebook.com/events/868697673336748/