New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall

Google Calendar - New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall - 2018-01-01 04:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall - 2018-01-01 04:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall - 2018-01-01 04:30:00 iCalendar - New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall - 2018-01-01 04:30:00

Okanagan Centre Hall @ 11099 Maddock Ave, Lake Country, BC V4V 2J5, Canada

<div>The Hall Board has decided to open the <span class='currentHitHighlight' id='0.755826053475738'>Okanagan</span> Centre Hall for a family games night on New Year’s Eve, at 7:30 pm.  Bring a snackie and your favourite board game and have some fun close to home.  Complimentary coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be provided, however donations are always welcome.</div>

<div>If you wish more information please call me at 250-766-2372.</div>

Info
Okanagan Centre Hall @ 11099 Maddock Ave, Lake Country, BC V4V 2J5, Canada
