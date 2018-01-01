New Years Eve Family Game Night at Okanagan Centre Hall

<div>The Hall Board has decided to open the <span class='currentHitHighlight' id='0.755826053475738'>Okanagan</span> Centre Hall for a family games night on New Year’s Eve, at 7:30 pm. Bring a snackie and your favourite board game and have some fun close to home. Complimentary coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be provided, however donations are always welcome.</div>

<div>If you wish more information please call me at 250-766-2372.</div>