Nice & Slow: R&B + Hip-Hop
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
Okay Ivy
Acefunk
Popit4Slim
Nice & Slow is where the party's at! We're bringing nonstop R&B and Hip-Hop--old school hits, new school bangers, and everything in between. The Bay's hottest DJs are spinning all night! Pull up, sing your heart out and dance!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-29.html
r&b. hiphop. top 40. pop. afrobeats.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$13 after;
$20 door.
