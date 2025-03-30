NICE & SLOW: R&B + HIP-HOP

Main Room:

Okay Ivy

Acefunk

Popit4Slim

Nice & Slow is where the party's at! We're bringing nonstop R&B and Hip-Hop--old school hits, new school bangers, and everything in between. The Bay's hottest DJs are spinning all night! Pull up, sing your heart out and dance!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-29.html

r&b. hiphop. top 40. pop. afrobeats.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$13 after;

$20 door.