Nice & Slow: R&B Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Main Room:

Ivy The DJ

Sean G

Mark Mark

Andy

Nice & Slow: DNA Lounge's new R&B dance party! Join us for a night of classic and new R&B along DJ sets from some of the best and upcoming DJs in The Bay! if you like to sing your heart out on the dance floor with your friends then Nice & Slow is you for you!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-23.html

r&b. hiphop. afrobeats. soul.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

