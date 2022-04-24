Sidechain Events & PLUR Alliance present

NIGHT MUSIC

Above DNA:

Joshua Marquez

Andrew Lozano

Mario Dubbz

CJ Larsen

Arturo Garces

trew

Sidechain Events brings you.... Night Music. Bringing together the SF Bay Area's finest House Music DJs to deliver an evening of quality deep & funky vibes to DNA Lounge - Just like we use to do back in the day! Expect to hear a unique blend of both classic & progressive sounds, along with the more experimental influences of Jazz, Techno, Funk, and Soul.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-23d.html

house. funky house. techno.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$20 door.