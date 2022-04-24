Night Music
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Sidechain Events & PLUR Alliance present
NIGHT MUSIC
Above DNA:
Joshua Marquez
Andrew Lozano
Mario Dubbz
CJ Larsen
Arturo Garces
Sidechain Events brings you.... Night Music. Bringing together the SF Bay Area's finest House Music DJs to deliver an evening of quality deep & funky vibes to DNA Lounge - Just like we use to do back in the day! Expect to hear a unique blend of both classic & progressive sounds, along with the more experimental influences of Jazz, Techno, Funk, and Soul.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-23d.html
house. funky house. techno.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$20 door.
