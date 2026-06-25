Nightbreed: Horror Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE
Main Room:
Sage
Melting Girl
Boblivion
Summerween in San Francisco continues, for our second installment of NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE. Dark Electro + Synth + Darkwave + Industrial and more with DJs: Melting Girl + Sage + Boblivion. Red lights & Horror visuals all night! Black attire encouraged or dress up as your favorite horror character. Grab your best ghoul-fiends and get down to the blood rave! Tickets start at $6.66!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-24.html
darkwave. industrial. synth. ebm.
9:30pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$6.66, $13 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
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