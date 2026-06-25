NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE

Main Room:

Sage

Melting Girl

Boblivion

Summerween in San Francisco continues, for our second installment of NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE. Dark Electro + Synth + Darkwave + Industrial and more with DJs: Melting Girl + Sage + Boblivion. Red lights & Horror visuals all night! Black attire encouraged or dress up as your favorite horror character. Grab your best ghoul-fiends and get down to the blood rave! Tickets start at $6.66!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-24.html

darkwave. industrial. synth. ebm.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$6.66, $13 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.