Nightbreed: Horror Rave

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE

Main Room:

Sage

Melting Girl

Boblivion

Summerween in San Francisco continues, for our second installment of NIGHTBREED: HORROR RAVE. Dark Electro + Synth + Darkwave + Industrial and more with DJs: Melting Girl + Sage + Boblivion. Red lights & Horror visuals all night! Black attire encouraged or dress up as your favorite horror character. Grab your best ghoul-fiends and get down to the blood rave! Tickets start at $6.66!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-24.html

darkwave. industrial. synth. ebm.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$6.66, $13 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
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