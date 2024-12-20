Nightmare Before Christmas: Movie Sing-Along + Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DNA Lounge & Cyberdelia present
NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: MOVIE SING-ALONG + DANCE PARTY
Movie screening and sing-along at 8pm; dance party after!
Main Room:
DJs TBA!
Hosted by:
Mayor Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)
Holiday-themed costume costume contest at 11pm! Win cash and special prizes!
...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Elves!
Join us for a holiday spooktacular as we watch Henry Selick's 1993 classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas! We will be screening a version of the film that has a karaoke subtitle track during the musical numbers, to make it easy for you to sing along with your favorite ditties from Halloweentown!
Following the film, we will segue into a spooky holiday dance party. Costumes encouraged! There's a costume contest at 11pm. Dress as your favorite character from the film, or anything holiday-themed.
Movie Tickets and Seating Information:
General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.
Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.
Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.
VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!
gothic. industrial.
doors @ 7:30pm;
movie @ 8pm;
party @ 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 day of show;
Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 day of show.
