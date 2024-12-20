DNA Lounge & Cyberdelia present

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: MOVIE SING-ALONG + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening and sing-along at 8pm; dance party after!

Main Room:

trew

DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

Mayor Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Holiday-themed costume costume contest at 11pm! Win cash and special prizes!

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Elves!

Join us for a holiday spooktacular as we watch Henry Selick's 1993 classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas! We will be screening a version of the film that has a karaoke subtitle track during the musical numbers, to make it easy for you to sing along with your favorite ditties from Halloweentown!

Following the film, we will segue into a spooky holiday dance party. Costumes encouraged! There's a costume contest at 11pm. Dress as your favorite character from the film, or anything holiday-themed.

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-19.html

Watch and listen:

Nightmare Before Christmas: Movie Sing-Along + Dance Party: https://youtu.be/sM3Yfcbmvbk

gothic. industrial.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.