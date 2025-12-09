Performing Live:

NITZER EBB

FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY (Wax Trax! Era Set)

CLOCK DVA

LEAD INTO GOLD

Above DNA: The Industrial Break Room

trew

Starr Noir

Impirumcrypt

The Industrial Nation 2025 Tour, featuring 3 Wax Trax! alumni and the legendary purveyors of \"muscle and hate\" Nitzer Ebb.

Nitzer Ebb (pronounced night-zer ebb) set out to terrorize the UK dance scene with industrial power rhythms and fierce lyrical themes. While their contemporaries tried to rule the dance floor, Nitzer Ebb wanted something more primal. Full of repetitious, strangely tuneless chants, they conjure up images of scavenging packs of pre-adolescent boys idly roaming through playgrounds in search of new victims to participate in their latest Lord of the Flies style games. Their early works were as subtle as a tank. Their brutal, disturbing, intense and experimental sounds helped define the industrial sound and has influenced countless imitators over the last four decades.

Front Line Assembly will be performing a rare set focused on early output from Wax Tax years 88-92. Since being formed in 1986 by Bill Leeb the band has gained and lost several members. However, it's still been one of the best-known bands in the electro-industrial genre. FLA's body of work ebbs and flows somewhere between industrial, dark dance music, and the apocalypse -- with so much musical history there is something for everyone.

A product of the mid-'70s England industrial music community, Clock DVA emerged in 1980 with their debut, White Souls in Black Suits, a cassette-only improvisational release fusing metallic noise with funk designs that was issued on Throbbing Gristle's Industrial label. In 1981, the group issued Thirst, which abandoned R&B accouterments in favor of edgy, abrasive electronic noise. 1983's Advantage, saw their sound transform into an intense montage of dance beats, piercing feedback, and jarring tape manipulations before Clock DVA disbanded in late 1983. Following decades of various reformed lineups and breakups, Clock DVA has returned for a limited number of performances.