NO PANTS SUBWAY RIDE

All are invited to participate in the 17th Annual No Pants Subway Ride; This is San Francisco's 10th annual!

TL;DR:

1) DNA Lounge at 12-12:30pm

2) Detailed instructions will be provided at DNA lounge

3) 1pm head to BART trains via MUNI/Walking

4) 1:20-2pm ride BART trains sans pants!

5) 2pm meet at Civic Center BART station

6) 2-6pm Afterparty @ DNA lounge without pants!

7) FOLLOW @NoPantsSF on twitter for live updates

8) #NPSF18 hashtag

Plan to meet at DNA lounge in SF at 12-12:30pm. This is optional but highly encouraged, as very detailed instructions will be provided. If coming from the East bay, and you dont want to go to DNA beforehand, post below and we can address you personally. At 1pm we will head to the BART stations. Afterparty will be at DNA Lounge!

Please arrive on time, or early. At 1pm we will leave DNA and head towards the BART stations. Depending on the turnout, we will split into a few different groups. We will take different routes to the station (MUNI/walking) and reach CIVIC CENTER BART.

To simplify this post, the actual trains we will be boarding will be instructed at DNA lounge. If you do not plan to come to DNA lounge first, plan on meeting at CIVIC center around 1:20pm.

We will be running groups NB and SB simultaneously. Sit in the car as you normally would. Read a magazine or whatever you would normally do. Your team leader will have already divided you into smaller groups, assigning your group a specific stop.

Remember, if anyone asks you why you've removed your pants, tell them that they were \"getting uncomfortable\" (or something along those lines.)

Exit the train at your assigned stop and stand on the platform, pants-less. You will wait on the platform for the specified train to arrive. When you enter, act as you normally would. You do not know any of the other pants-less riders. If questioned, tell folks that you \"forgot to wear pants\" and yes you are \"a little cold.\" Insist that it is a coincidence that others also forgot their pants. Be nice and friendly and normal.

At around 2pm we will all meet at CIVIC center BART platform. We will address the group and head towards DNA lounge. We encourage you to take any kind of public transportation you can.

Remember: Taking photos is not keeping a straight face. Enjoy the experience and resist the urge to document. Take those Instagram shots when the ride is over. There will be plenty of people who aren't pants-less who will be taking pictures.

noon - 6pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1728028450571824/