Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
YEISON LANDERO
With DJ:
Sizzle
Yeison Landero, el heredero de La Cumbia, all the way from San Jacinto, Colombia closing out his U.S. summer tour. Yeison Landero carries in his soul a cumbia heart inherited from his grandfather Andrés Landero: a musician recognized as the king of cumbia nationally and internationally. He is a grammy nominated artist who has graced stages such as The Kennedy Center, The Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln theater and many other stages worldwide!
cumbia.
9pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$18 after;
$25 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-16d.html
Info
credits