Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero

Performing Live:

YEISON LANDERO

With DJ:

Sizzle

Yeison Landero, el heredero de La Cumbia, all the way from San Jacinto, Colombia closing out his U.S. summer tour. Yeison Landero carries in his soul a cumbia heart inherited from his grandfather Andrés Landero: a musician recognized as the king of cumbia nationally and internationally. He is a grammy nominated artist who has graced stages such as The Kennedy Center, The Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln theater and many other stages worldwide!

cumbia.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$18 after;

$25 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-16d.html