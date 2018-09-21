Performing Live:

NOGU SVELO -- http://www.nogusvelo.com/!

Plus guests, TBA!

Nogu Svelo! (Russian: Ногу свело! Cramp in the Leg!) is a popular Russian rock band from Moscow, usually associated with humor and parody and accessible and sometimes childishly simple melodies. They have experimented with many styles in the past and seem to pay particular attention to instrumentation and arrangements and production values. The extravagant style of their late nineties albums has given way to a simpler and more commercially accessible sound in their post-1999 releases - perhaps a return to the guitar-centered sound of 1995's Сибирская любовь (Sibirskaya lyubov', Siberian Love), yet arguably not possessing the youthful, hook-filled songwriting of that early-career round-up LP.

rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$55 limited advance;

$65 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-20.html