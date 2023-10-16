Not My God

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

NOT MY GOD -- https://www.instagram.com/not.my.god/

Plus guests, TBA!

Industrial music legends Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, Kmfdm, Motionless In White, Shotgun Messiah, Skold) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) combine forces as Not My God. The duo debuted in 2020 and were met with praise from fans and critics worldwide. Their 3 albums showcase their penchant for combining ominous vocals with cinematic soundscapes and atmospheric modular synth riffs.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Not My God: Fiction: https://youtu.be/3ZdSFH94MeQ

