NU METAL WORLD

Above DNA:

Apollyon

Selena Catwoman

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears?

Well, wake up and get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the biggest Nu Metal anthems from Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Slipknot to Linkin Park and System of a Down.

trew

But don't stop there when the rage fades, the emotions rise. Grab your friends, raise your drink, and scream every word to iconic Emo tracks from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and will be playing New Tracks from your Local bands like BOI WHAT, The Lucky Eejits, homvnkulus and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-21d.html

nu metal. emo. punk rock. alternative metal.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.