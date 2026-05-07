Nu Metal World presents

NU METAL VS. EMO: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE NIGHT

Above DNA:

Apollyon

Selena Catwoman

DJ 5umk1d

Fantoms

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears?

Well, wake up and get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the biggest Nu Metal anthems from Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Slipknot to Linkin Park and System of a Down.

But don't stop there smudged eyeliner, loud feelings, and a dance floor built for sing-alongs this night is a My Chemical Romance takeover. Scream every word, feel everything, and lose yourself in the songs that never left you.Will also be playing iconic Emo tracks from Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and will be playing New Tracks from your Local bands too and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-11d.html

nu metal. emo. punk rock. alternative metal.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$20 door.