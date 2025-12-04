Nu Metal World & The Mvp present

NU METAL VS. EMO

Above DNA:

Apollyon

Danny Delorean

Impirum Crypt

Selena Catwoman

Tyrntwyrm

trew

One room. Two epic genres. Infinite energy.

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears?

Well, wake up and get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the biggest Nu Metal anthems from Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Slipknot to Linkin Park and System of a Down.

But don't stop there when the rage fades, the emotions rise. Grab your friends, raise your drink, and scream every word to iconic Emo tracks from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and more.

One room -- no escape from the chaos or the feels. All your favorite anthems, back-to-back. The ultimate fusion of mosh-pit madness and emotional singalongs.

Get angry, get emotional -- just don't miss out. This is your night to feel everything.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-11d.html

nu metal. emo. punk rock. alternative metal.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$8 advance;

$15 day of show.