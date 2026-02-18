Nu Metal World presents

NU METAL VS. EMO

Above DNA:

5umk1d

Apollyon

Selena Catwoman

Fantoms

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears?

Well, wake up and get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the biggest Nu Metal anthems from Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Slipknot to Linkin Park and System of a Down.

But don't stop there when the rage fades, the emotions rise. Grab your friends, raise your drink, and scream every word to iconic Emo tracks from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and will be playing New Tracks from your Local bands like Boi What, The Lucky Eejits, homvnkulus and more!

Come join us while we celebrate DJ 5umk1d birthday on this epic night!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-10d.html

nu metal. emo. punk rock. alternative metal.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$20 door.