Nu Metal World & The Mvp present

NU METAL VS. EMO

Above DNA:

Apollyon

Impirum Crypt

Danny Delorean

Tyrntwyrm

Dazzle Room:

trew

Selena Catwoman

Original Sadboi Selecta

Nu Metal vs. Emo. A two room event where you can mosh with your friends in one room, and scream the words to every song in the second one.

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears? Well, wake up and get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the biggest Nu Metal hits in the main room. We'll Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' til you feel so alive for the very first time.

Then head to our second room, where the heart of raw emotion meets the pulse of beats. Step beyond the ordinary and into a hidden world that's pumping with energy, intensity, and mystery. DJs weave dark, powerful lyrics into the air, while immersive soundscapes create an atmosphere you won't find anywhere else. It's a place where the music speaks to your soul and the crowd is as diverse as the emotions that fill the room. With every song, every beat, the party becomes a sanctuary for those who seek something deeper. Don't miss your chance to experience this exclusive vibe where the night comes alive in ways you've never imagined.

Get out all of your anger (and sadness) to your favorite songs from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Disturbed, System of A Down, Slipknot, Mudvayne, Deftones, Rage Against The Machine, Evanescence, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Taking Back Sunday, blink-182 and so many more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-21d.html

nu metal. emo. punk rock. alternative metal.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.