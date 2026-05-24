Nuda + Sine
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
NUDA
SINE
With DJ:
Starr Noir
Nuda is a solo darkwave/industrial artist based in Seattle, Washington. She brings instrumental soundscapes with a feminine touch to industrial music. Nuda's live performances feature guest vocalists and light shows that blend together an immersive experience.
Austin, Texas' electronic band, Sine is the brainchild of drummer/multi-instrumentalist, Rona Rougeheart. Sine's music style, dubbed \"electronic boom\", weaves beats with industrial noise, sub bass and synths to form a blend of dark, lush sounds. Sine's live performances mix synths, drumming and vocals with a strong, female fronted experience that entertains and encourages empowerment.
darkwave. synthwave. industrial.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$28 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-12d.html
Watch and listen:
Nuda: Trigger: https://youtu.be/5MtUoo13_MQ
Sine: Feed The Vultures: https://youtu.be/h6tEI0MS53g
Info
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