Performing Live:

NUDA

SINE

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Nuda is a solo darkwave/industrial artist based in Seattle, Washington. She brings instrumental soundscapes with a feminine touch to industrial music. Nuda's live performances feature guest vocalists and light shows that blend together an immersive experience.

Austin, Texas' electronic band, ​Sine is the brainchild of drummer/multi-instrumentalist, Rona Rougeheart. Sine's music style, dubbed \"electronic boom\", weaves beats with industrial noise, sub bass and synths to form a blend of dark, lush sounds. Sine's live performances mix synths, drumming and vocals with a strong, female fronted experience that entertains and encourages empowerment.

darkwave. synthwave. industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-12d.html

Watch and listen:

Nuda: Trigger: https://youtu.be/5MtUoo13_MQ

Sine: Feed The Vultures: https://youtu.be/h6tEI0MS53g