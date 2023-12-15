Vital presents

OG NIXIN: THE TEMPLE OF DEATH

Luis Casas Aka OG Nixin is a Mexican dubstep DJ born and raised in southern California. He is known for blending his West Coast influences with the modern sounds of dubstep to create a truly unique musical experience. Drawing inspiration from hiphop icons like Ice Cube, Mack 10 and electronic dance music icons such as Noisia, Skrillex, Feed Me, and Deadmau5. OG Nixin infuses their raw energy into his music, creating a new dimension of sound that captures the essence of his diverse influences. As a testament to his artistry, OG Nixin has secured releases on prestigious labels like Disciple, Bassrush, and Dim Mak. With a treasure trove of upcoming music, his journey continues to unfold, pushing boundaries and expanding the realm of dubstep.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-14.html

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 door.